The Jackson State Tigers (6-3) meet a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Offensively, Jackson State ranks 45th in the FCS with 28.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 42nd in points allowed (290.6 points allowed per contest). Texas Southern's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.8 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 69th with 23.9 points per contest.

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Texas Southern Jackson State 360.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.0 (35th) 366.5 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.6 (42nd) 192.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.2 (68th) 167.4 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.8 (55th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson leads Texas Southern with 986 yards on 92-of-167 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 110 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

LaDarius Owens has rushed for 939 yards on 134 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has totaled 283 yards on 52 carries with four touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has collected 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 314 (39.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has three touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has put up a 281-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 22 targets.

Trenton Leary's 12 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 155 yards (19.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 1,178 yards (130.9 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 96 times for 576 yards (64.0 per game), scoring four times.

Ahmad Miller has collected 218 yards on 34 attempts.

Fabian McCray's team-leading 427 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.

Rico Powers Jr. has reeled in 22 passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Duke Miller has hauled in 22 receptions for 206 yards, an average of 22.9 yards per game.

