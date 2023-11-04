Texas State vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Sun Belt action features the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2 points. The over/under in this outing is 70.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2)
|70.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|70.5
|-128
|+106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- South Alabama vs Troy
Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Texas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Georgia Southern has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Eagles are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.