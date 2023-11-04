Texas vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1), with the 15th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) and the fifth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Wildcats are 4-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4)
|50.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Texas (-4.5)
|50.5
|-210
|+172
Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Texas is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 4-point favorites this season.
- Kansas State has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|To Win the Big 12
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
