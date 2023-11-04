The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

UTSA ranks 54th in scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and 65th in scoring defense (25.4 points allowed per game) this year. North Texas ranks sixth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (36.6), but at least it has been excelling on offense, ranking 19th-best in points per contest (35.5).

UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

UTSA vs. North Texas Key Statistics

UTSA North Texas 409.4 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.3 (14th) 370.5 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.3 (128th) 151.4 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.9 (37th) 258 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.4 (12th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,588 yards passing for UTSA, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 99 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 47 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has 477 rushing yards on 111 carries with four touchdowns.

Robert Henry has collected 376 yards on 57 carries, scoring six times.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 55 receptions for 679 yards (84.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 24 passes for 434 yards (54.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin's 25 grabs have yielded 365 yards and two touchdowns.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 2,173 yards (271.6 ypg) while completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 124 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 81 times for 611 yards (76.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has totaled 347 yards on 65 carries with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has totaled 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 703 (87.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has caught 36 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (54 per game) with four touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 370 reciving yards (46.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

