Week 10 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football schedule includes seven games with AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Week 10 AAC Results
Temple 32 Navy 18
- Pregame Favorite: Navy (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Temple Leaders
- Passing: E.J. Warner (27-for-33, 402 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Edward Saydee (8 ATT, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: Zae Baines (9 TAR, 7 REC, 132 YDS)
Navy Leaders
- Passing: Xavier Arline (6-for-14, 124 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Arline (30 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Eli Heidenreich (4 TAR, 2 REC, 63 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Temple
|Navy
|448
|Total Yards
|268
|402
|Passing Yards
|124
|46
|Rushing Yards
|144
|4
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 10 AAC Games
SMU Mustangs at Rice Owls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-12.5)
