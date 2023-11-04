The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston among them, face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Thinking about a bet on Johnston in the Stars-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 16:50 on the ice per game.

Johnston has a goal in three of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Johnston has registered a point in a game four times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

In three of nine games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnston Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 7 Points 2 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.