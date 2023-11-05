How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, November 5
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The AFL lineup on Sunday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include Richmond Tigers playing Collingwood Magpies in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Richmond Tigers at Collingwood Magpies
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Sydney Swans at Fremantle Dockers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 1:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
