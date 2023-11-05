A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, at Lincoln Financial Field.

See player props for the Eagles' and Cowboys' biggest contributors in this matchup.

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +600

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +550

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 34.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 29.0 (-113) Dak Prescott 250.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - Tony Pollard - 53.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 77.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 32.5 (-113)

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 84.5 (-113) Dallas Goedert - - 42.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 246.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) - DeVonta Smith - - 51.5 (-113) D'Andre Swift - 56.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Olamide Zaccheaus - - 6.5 (-113)

