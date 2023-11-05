The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) host an NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 28.1 points per game, 6.6 more than the Eagles surrender (21.5).

The Cowboys collect 25.0 more yards per game (338.0) than the Eagles give up per outing (313.0).

Dallas rushes for 117.1 yards per game, 51.6 more than the 65.5 Philadelphia allows per outing.

The Cowboys have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 10 takeaways.

Cowboys Away Performance

The Cowboys' average points scored in away games (21.5) is lower than their overall average (28.1). But their average points conceded in road games (21.8) is higher than overall (17.1).

The Cowboys' average yards gained in road games (305.0) is lower than their overall average (338.0). But their average yards conceded away from home (316.0) is higher than overall (287.4).

Dallas' average passing yards gained (190.0) and allowed (177.8) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 220.9 and 178.6, respectively.

The Cowboys' average yards rushing in road games (115.0) is lower than their overall average (117.1). But their average yards conceded in road games (138.3) is higher than overall (108.9).

The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage in away games (45.3%) is lower than their overall average (48.0%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (41.2%) is higher than overall (34.5%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at San Francisco L 42-10 NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles W 43-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina - FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS

