Cowboys vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) square off on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in a battle of NFC East opponents.
Eagles and Cowboys betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|3
|47
|-155
|+130
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats
Dallas Cowboys
- The Cowboys have combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points only twice this season.
- Dallas has had an average of 44.2 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Dallas has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Philadelphia's games this season have had an average of 45.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Eagles have compiled a 4-2-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have won seven of their eight games as moneyline favorites this year (87.5%).
- Philadelphia has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|28.0
|2
|21.5
|21
|45.9
|4
|8
|Cowboys
|28.1
|8
|17.1
|1
|44.2
|2
|7
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights & Trends
Cowboys
- Over its past three games, Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three games, the Cowboys have hit the over twice.
- The Eagles have scored 52 more points than their opponents this season (6.5 per game), and the Cowboys have scored 77 more points than their opponents (11.0 per game).
Eagles
- Over its last three games, Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three games, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.
- In divisional matchups, the Eagles are averaging 36.0 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 28.0 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are allowing 31.0 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 21.5 points per game in all games.
- The Eagles have scored 52 more points than their opponents this season (6.5 per game), and the Cowboys have scored 77 more points than their opponents (11.0 per game).
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|42.0
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|25.0
|25.5
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.9
|47.7
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|26.7
|25.2
|ATS Record
|4-2-2
|1-1-1
|3-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|3-0
|4-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
