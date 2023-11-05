Dak Prescott has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles concede 247.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Prescott, who has tallied 1,637 passing yards (233.9 per game) this year, has connected on 71% of his throws, with 10 TDs and five picks. With his legs, Prescott has added 104 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown, averaging 14.9 yards rushing per game.

Prescott vs. the Eagles

Prescott vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 293.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 293.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD Philadelphia has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

Seven players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Eagles this season.

The Eagles give up 247.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense ranks 29th in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 255.5 (-115)

255.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of seven opportunities this season.

The Cowboys, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.4% of the time while running 47.6%.

Prescott is No. 9 in the league averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (1,637 total yards passing).

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass six times in seven games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (73.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Prescott accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his total 221 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

Prescott has rushed for a touchdown once this season in seven games played.

He has three carries in the red zone (5.9% of his team's 51 red zone rushes).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-31 / 304 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-24 / 153 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-34 / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 25-for-40 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.