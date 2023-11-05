The Dallas Mavericks, Derrick Jones Jr. included, take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 125-114 loss to the Nuggets, Jones had seven points and two steals.

Below we will dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per game last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 46.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Hornets were 29th in the league in that category.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 1/26/2023 23 3 7 3 0 0 0 11/2/2022 16 10 5 3 2 1 0

