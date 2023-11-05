The Charlotte Hornets (2-3), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center, take on the Dallas Mavericks (4-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-11.5) 235.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-11) 236 -620 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Mavericks outscore opponents by five points per game (scoring 120.8 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 115.8 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 5.2 points per game, with a -26 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (ninth in NBA), and give up 121.2 per outing (27th in league).

The two teams combine to score 236.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 237 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has won two games against the spread this year.

Mavericks and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Hornets +50000 +25000 -

