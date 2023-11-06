Monday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-0) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-0) squaring off at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oklahoma State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 78, Abilene Christian 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-15.8)

Oklahoma State (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

Abilene Christian put up 75.0 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 71.1 points per contest (211th-ranked).

Last season the Wildcats grabbed 29.6 boards per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Abilene Christian racked up assists last year, ranking 24th-best in college basketball with 15.7 per contest.

With 16.4 forced turnovers per game, the Wildcats were seventh-best in college basketball. They ranked 224th in college basketball by committing 12.3 turnovers per contest.

The Wildcats drained 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 34.4% three-point percentage (168th-ranked).

With 6.2 threes conceded per game, Abilene Christian ranked 51st in the nation. It ceded a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 317th in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Abilene Christian last year, 65.9% of them were two-pointers (74% of the team's made baskets) and 34.1% were threes (26%).

