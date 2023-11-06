Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets take on the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Sengun, in his last time out, had 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 107-89 win over the Kings.

If you'd like to place a bet on Sengun's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-118)

Over 16.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Over 9.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Over 5.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+100)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the NBA last season, allowing 42.2 per game.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.7.

The Kings allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 34 15 9 6 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.