The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

VanVleet, in his last time out, had 21 points, six rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks in a 107-89 win over the Kings.

Let's break down VanVleet's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings gave up 118.1 points per contest last season, 25th in the NBA.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 42.2 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 26.7 assists last season, the Kings were the 28th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Kings allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 36 21 6 12 4 2 0

