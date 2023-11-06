Monday's contest between the Houston Cougars (0-0) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at Fertitta Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-52 and heavily favors Houston to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, UL Monroe 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-29.6)

Houston (-29.6) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Performance Insights

Houston was 98th in college basketball in points scored (74.9 per game) and second-best in points allowed (57.5) last year.

The Cougars were the 13th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (35.9) and 17th-best in rebounds conceded (27.6) last year.

Last season Houston was ranked 62nd in the country in assists with 14.7 per game.

The Cougars were 134th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.7 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34%) last year.

Houston was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (27.9%) last year.

Last year, Houston took 62.1% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.9% of Houston's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.1% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.