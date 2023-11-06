The Sacramento Kings (2-3) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 113 - Kings 110

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 1.5)

Rockets (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-3.7)

Rockets (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Kings (3-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% more often than the Rockets (2-3-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Sacramento is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Houston puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Both Sacramento and Houston games have gone over the point total 40% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 2-2, while the Rockets are 1-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

With 107.6 points scored per game and 111.2 points conceded, the Rockets are 24th in the NBA offensively and 14th on defense.

Houston is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.4) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (47.2).

The Rockets are 10th in the NBA in assists (26.8 per game) in 2023-24.

At 14.2 turnovers committed per game and 14.6 turnovers forced, Houston is 16th and 10th in the league, respectively.

The Rockets make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.

