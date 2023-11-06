Mavericks vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (4-2) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-1.5
|224.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- Dallas' games this year have had a 237.5-point total on average, 13.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Dallas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Mavericks have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Dallas has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|1
|16.7%
|109.7
|231
|103.5
|219.7
|221.3
|Mavericks
|5
|83.3%
|121.3
|231
|116.2
|219.7
|228.0
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks average 17.8 more points per game (121.3) than the Magic give up to opponents (103.5).
- Dallas has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|3-3
|1-1
|5-1
|Magic
|5-1
|3-0
|1-5
Mavericks vs. Magic Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Magic
|121.3
|109.7
|4
|19
|3-3
|1-0
|5-1
|1-0
|116.2
|103.5
|23
|3
|1-0
|5-1
|1-0
|4-2
