The Orlando Magic (4-2) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 224.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

Dallas' games this year have had a 237.5-point total on average, 13.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Dallas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Mavericks have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

This season, Dallas has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Mavericks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 1 16.7% 109.7 231 103.5 219.7 221.3 Mavericks 5 83.3% 121.3 231 116.2 219.7 228.0

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks average 17.8 more points per game (121.3) than the Magic give up to opponents (103.5).

Dallas has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Mavericks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 3-3 1-1 5-1 Magic 5-1 3-0 1-5

Mavericks vs. Magic Point Insights

Mavericks Magic 121.3 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 103.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

