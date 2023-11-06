Mavericks vs. Magic Injury Report Today - November 6
The Dallas Mavericks' (5-1) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Monday, November 6 game against the Orlando Magic (4-2) at Amway Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
The Mavericks are coming off of a 124-118 win over the Hornets in their most recent game on Sunday. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the team with 23 points (adding 12 rebounds and nine assists).
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|Out
|Toe
|3
|6
|2
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Gary Harris: Out (Groin), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)
Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSW
Mavericks vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-1.5
|224.5
