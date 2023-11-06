The Orlando Magic (4-2) play the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) on November 6, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

This season, Dallas has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at sixth.

The Mavericks score 17.8 more points per game (121.3) than the Magic allow (103.5).

Dallas has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks scored 115.4 points per game at home last season, and 113.1 away.

At home, the Mavericks conceded 112.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 115.6.

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks drained more 3-pointers away (15.5 per game) than at home (14.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (37.6%) than at home (36.5%).

