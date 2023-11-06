Can we anticipate Miro Heiskanen scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 21 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

