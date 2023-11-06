How to Watch Providence vs. Columbia on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (0-0) square off against the Columbia Lions (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Providence Stats Insights
- Last season, the Friars had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Lions' opponents hit.
- Providence went 14-1 when it shot better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Friars were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 248th.
- Last year, the Friars put up only 1.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Lions gave up (75.8).
- When Providence totaled more than 75.8 points last season, it went 12-2.
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 40.3% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 44.1% the Friars' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Columbia had a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Friars ranked 35th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lions ranked 162nd.
- The Lions scored just 3.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Friars allowed their opponents to score (71.0).
- Columbia had a 7-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison
- Providence posted 82.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Friars surrendered 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than in away games (71.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Providence fared better at home last year, averaging 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Columbia Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Columbia scored 5.4 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (65.0).
- The Lions gave up fewer points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.
- Columbia sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Bard
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
