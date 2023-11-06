The Sacramento Kings (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Toyota Center, face the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet recorded 19.3 points last year, plus 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Per game, Alperen Sengun posted 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He also sank 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Last season, Dillon Brooks posted 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He made 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 boards and 7.3 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox put up 25 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes averaged 15 points last season, plus 1.6 assists and 4.5 boards.

Kevin Huerter recorded 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Rockets vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Kings 110.7 Points Avg. 120.7 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 45.7% Field Goal % 49.4% 32.7% Three Point % 36.9%

