Rockets vs. Kings November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Toyota Center, face the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Rockets vs. Kings Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games
- November 1 at home vs the Hornets
- November 8 at home vs the Lakers
- October 27 at the Spurs
- October 29 at home vs the Warriors
- November 4 at home vs the Kings
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet recorded 19.3 points last year, plus 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
- Per game, Alperen Sengun posted 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He also sank 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Last season, Dillon Brooks posted 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He made 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 boards and 7.3 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- De'Aaron Fox put up 25 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Harrison Barnes averaged 15 points last season, plus 1.6 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Kevin Huerter recorded 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.
- Malik Monk averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rockets vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Kings
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|49.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.