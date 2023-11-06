Rockets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (2-3) face the Sacramento Kings (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.
Rockets vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-1.5
|218.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games have gone over 218.5 points two times this season (over five outings).
- Houston's outings this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- Houston won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- Houston has played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
Rockets vs Kings Additional Info
Rockets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|2
|40%
|107.6
|220.8
|111.2
|225.6
|222.3
|Kings
|3
|60%
|113.2
|220.8
|114.4
|225.6
|230.9
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets record 6.8 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Kings give up (114.4).
- When Houston scores more than 114.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Rockets vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|2-3
|1-0
|2-3
|Kings
|3-2
|1-0
|2-3
Rockets vs. Kings Point Insights
|Rockets
|Kings
|107.6
|113.2
|24
|15
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|2-1
|111.2
|114.4
|14
|18
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
