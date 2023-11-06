The Houston Rockets (2-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at Toyota Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets will seek another victory over the Kings after a 107-89 win on Saturday. In the Rockets' win, Dillon Brooks scored 26 points (and added nine rebounds and one assist), while Malik Monk scored 18 in the loss for the Kings.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7 3.3 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Calf), De'Aaron Fox: Out (Ankle)

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

