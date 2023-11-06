The Sacramento Kings (2-3) take on the Houston Rockets (2-3) on November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Houston is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 14th.

The Rockets score an average of 107.6 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Rockets scored 0.1 more points per game at home (110.8) than away (110.7).

In 2022-23, the Rockets gave up 6.9 fewer points per game at home (115.1) than away (122).

At home, the Rockets knocked down 10.5 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (32.5%).

Rockets Injuries