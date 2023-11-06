Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Alperen Sengun and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Monday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +108) 0.5 (Over: +100)

Sengun's 19.3 points per game are 2.8 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed nine boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Sengun averages 0.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -159) 7.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Fred VanVleet has scored 15.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 5.2 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged three rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged seven assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

VanVleet's 2.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +136) 1.5 (Over: -164)

Monday's points prop for Jalen Green is 19.5. That's 1.8 more than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

Green has picked up 1.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

He drains one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -125)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 1.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (19.5).

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -159) 7.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Monday's points prop for Keegan Murray is 15.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.