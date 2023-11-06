How to Watch the SMU vs. UC Riverside Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU vs. UC Riverside 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders' 51.4 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 58.3 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
- UC Riverside went 4-12 last season when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.
- Last year, the Mustangs averaged just 2.7 more points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders allowed (60.2).
- SMU went 13-6 last season when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- The Mustangs made 37.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.3 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (52.2%).
- The Highlanders shot 28.8% from the field, 13.4% lower than the 42.2% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Moody Coliseum
