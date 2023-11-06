How to Watch the Stars vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
You can watch along on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX to see the Stars play the Bruins.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 25 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Stars' 29 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 29 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roope Hintz
|9
|5
|6
|11
|3
|0
|47.6%
|Joe Pavelski
|10
|4
|6
|10
|12
|4
|48.9%
|Jamie Benn
|10
|3
|6
|9
|3
|9
|53.5%
|Jason Robertson
|10
|2
|6
|8
|9
|10
|-
|Wyatt Johnston
|10
|3
|4
|7
|3
|3
|42.3%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins concede just 1.9 goals per game (21 in total), the fewest in the NHL.
- The Bruins have 35 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|11
|9
|7
|16
|12
|7
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|11
|5
|5
|10
|7
|6
|11.1%
|Charlie McAvoy
|9
|2
|7
|9
|6
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|11
|4
|4
|8
|6
|4
|50.9%
|James van Riemsdyk
|11
|4
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0%
