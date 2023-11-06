Monday's contest at John Paul Jones Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) taking on the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Virginia.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Tarleton State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-15.3)

Virginia (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 133.0

Tarleton State Performance Insights

Offensively, Tarleton State posted 71.9 points per game (175th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 67.9 points per contest on defense (112th-ranked).

The Texans struggled to grab rebounds last season, ranking 12th-worst in college basketball with 27.9 boards per game. They ranked 90th by allowing 29.8 rebounds per contest.

Tarleton State delivered 12.9 assists per game, which ranked them 186th in the nation.

The Texans averaged 11.8 turnovers per game last year (175th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 17.4 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Texans found it difficult to rack up three-pointers, ranking fourth-worst in college basketball with 4.8 treys per game. They ranked 174th with a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown last year.

Tarleton State gave up 7.8 treys per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage (295th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Tarleton State last year, 74.5% of them were two-pointers (80.8% of the team's made baskets) and 25.5% were threes (19.2%).

