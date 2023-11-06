The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Oral Roberts 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles scored an average of 78.1 points per game last year, 9.8 more points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs gave up.

Oral Roberts went 2-0 last season when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.

Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 60.0 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 82.4 the Golden Eagles allowed.

The Horned Frogs shot 34.2% from the field last season, 13.4 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Golden Eagles shot at a 40.0% clip from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

