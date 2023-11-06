The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Texas A&M-Commerce put together an 11-14 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 19th.

The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 66.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.

At home, the Lions conceded 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce drained fewer treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule