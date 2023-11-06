Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) are double-digit, 21.5-point underdogs against the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) at Reed Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas A&M
|-21.5
|139.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M-Commerce played 19 games last season that ended with over 139.5 points.
- The Lions had a 144.9-point average over/under in their outings last year, 5.4 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Lions had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.
- Texas A&M sported a 22-11-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-14-0 mark from Texas A&M-Commerce.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas A&M
|15
|45.5%
|72.8
|144.4
|66.5
|139.9
|138.8
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|19
|65.5%
|71.6
|144.4
|73.4
|139.9
|141.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends
- The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies allowed.
- Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 9-9 ATS record and a 9-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas A&M
|22-11-0
|0-0
|15-18-0
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15-14-0
|1-0
|18-11-0
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|15-1
|Home Record
|5-5
|7-4
|Away Record
|7-12
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|73.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.8
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.