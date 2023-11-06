The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs against the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) at Reed Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -21.5 139.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 139.5 points 15 times.

Texas A&M games had an average of 139.3 points last season, 0.2 less than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread last season.

Texas A&M's .667 ATS win percentage (22-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Texas A&M-Commerce's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 15 45.5% 72.8 144.4 66.5 139.9 138.8 Texas A&M-Commerce 19 65.5% 71.6 144.4 73.4 139.9 141.1

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies averaged were only 0.6 fewer points than the Lions allowed (73.4).

When Texas A&M scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 11-2 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-11-0 0-0 15-18-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 15-14-0 1-0 18-11-0

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Texas A&M-Commerce 15-1 Home Record 5-5 7-4 Away Record 7-12 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

