Monday's contest that pits the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) at The Pit has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-57 in favor of New Mexico, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 2-27 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 82, Texas Southern 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers' -474 scoring differential last season (outscored by 16.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 76.7 per contest (353rd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Texas Southern put up 62.1 points per game in SWAC action, and 60.3 overall.

The Tigers put up more points at home (60.8 per game) than away (60.0) last season.

Texas Southern conceded 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 80.6 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.