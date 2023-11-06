The No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) hit the court against the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

USC vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Trojans were 15-15-0 last season.

USC had a record of 13-2 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter last year (86.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 60.8% chance to win.

Kansas State compiled a 23-11-0 ATS record last season.

The Wildcats had a record of 5-5 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

USC vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 14 46.7% 72.5 148.7 67.4 137.3 137.9 Kansas State 15 44.1% 76.2 148.7 69.9 137.3 141.1

Additional USC vs Kansas State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Trojans put up were only 2.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (69.9).

When USC totaled more than 69.9 points last season, it went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

The Wildcats put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.4 points last season, Kansas State went 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

USC vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 15-15-0 8-9 15-15-0 Kansas State 23-11-0 5-5 19-15-0

USC vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Kansas State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 4-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

