USC vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) hit the court against the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
USC vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|USC
|-2.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Trojans were 15-15-0 last season.
- USC had a record of 13-2 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter last year (86.7%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 60.8% chance to win.
- Kansas State compiled a 23-11-0 ATS record last season.
- The Wildcats had a record of 5-5 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
USC vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|USC
|14
|46.7%
|72.5
|148.7
|67.4
|137.3
|137.9
|Kansas State
|15
|44.1%
|76.2
|148.7
|69.9
|137.3
|141.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional USC vs Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Trojans put up were only 2.6 more points than the Wildcats allowed (69.9).
- When USC totaled more than 69.9 points last season, it went 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.4 points last season, Kansas State went 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
USC vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|USC
|15-15-0
|8-9
|15-15-0
|Kansas State
|23-11-0
|5-5
|19-15-0
USC vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|USC
|Kansas State
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|76.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.0
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.