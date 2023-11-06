How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-0) take the court against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- UT Arlington had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Mavericks were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 49th.
- Last year, the Mavericks scored 66.4 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- UT Arlington went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, UT Arlington posted 11.4 more points per game (72.9) than it did in away games (61.5).
- The Mavericks surrendered 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, UT Arlington fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage on the road.
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|College Park Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas-Tyler
|-
|College Park Center
|11/16/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.