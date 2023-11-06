UTSA vs. Western Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Western Illinois Leathernecks go up against the UTSA Roadrunners at UTSA Convocation Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Western Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTSA vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-6.5)
|144.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-6.5)
|144.5
|-325
|+250
UTSA vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UTSA won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Roadrunners games.
- Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Leathernecks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
