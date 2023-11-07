The Baylor Bears take on the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Baylor covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bears games.

Auburn compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last season.

In Tigers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

