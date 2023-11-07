Tuesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Baylor securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 7.

Based on our computer prediction, Baylor projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Auburn. The total is currently listed at 143.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Sanford Sports Pentagon Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -135, Auburn +110

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Baylor (-1.5)



Baylor (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Baylor Performance Insights

Baylor scored 77.0 points per game and allowed 70.3 last season, making them 55th in college basketball offensively and 184th on defense.

The Bears collected 29.9 rebounds per game and conceded 29.1 boards last year, ranking 283rd and 59th, respectively, in the country.

At 14.2 assists per game last season, Baylor was 95th in the country.

Last year, the Bears were 18th-best in the country in 3-point makes (9.5 per game), and they ranked No. 44 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Baylor was 140th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.9 per game) and 103rd in 3-point percentage defensively (32.5%) last season.

Last season, the Bears took 55.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 44.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 63.3% of the Bears' baskets were 2-pointers, and 36.7% were 3-pointers.

