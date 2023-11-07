Tuesday's game features the Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Auburn Tigers (0-0) matching up at Sanford Sports Pentagon (on November 7) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for Baylor.

Based on our computer prediction, Baylor projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Auburn. The over/under is listed at 142.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Sanford Sports Pentagon Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -135, Auburn +110

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Baylor (-1.5)



Baylor (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Baylor Performance Insights

Baylor was 55th in the country in points scored (77 per game) and 184th in points conceded (70.3) last season.

On the boards, the Bears were 283rd in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) last season. They were 59th in rebounds allowed (29.1 per game).

Baylor was 95th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

The Bears were the 18th-best team in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.5 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last season.

Defensively, Baylor was 140th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.9 last year. It was 103rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.5%.

The Bears took 44.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 36.7% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 55.1% of their shots, with 63.3% of their makes coming from there.

