The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Seawolves allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.6% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seawolves finished 220th.
  • Last year, the Red Storm recorded 77.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 69.1 the Seawolves allowed.
  • St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
  • Stony Brook compiled a 6-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Seawolves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.
  • The Seawolves scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
  • Stony Brook went 10-14 last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 82.8.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, St. John's (NY) performed better at home last year, making 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

  • Stony Brook put up more points at home (66.9 per game) than away (60.4) last season.
  • At home, the Seawolves gave up 65 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.1.
  • Beyond the arc, Stony Brook made fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (36%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook - Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena
11/10/2023 Saint Joseph's (L.I.) - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/13/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.