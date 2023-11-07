FC Barcelona versus Shakhtar Donetsk is one of many compelling options on today's UEFA Champions League slate.

If you are searching for live coverage of today's UEFA Champions League action, we've got you covered.

UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today

Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona makes the trip to take on Shakhtar Donetsk at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-380)

FC Barcelona (-380) Underdog: Shakhtar Donetsk (+900)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+900) Draw: (+550)

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United travels to match up with Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Newcastle United (+150)

Newcastle United (+150) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+170)

Borussia Dortmund (+170) Draw: (+265)

Watch AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain travels to match up with AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (+130)

Paris Saint-Germain (+130) Underdog: AC Milan (+200)

AC Milan (+200) Draw: (+260)

Watch FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig is on the road to match up with FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade at Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-175)

RB Leipzig (-175) Underdog: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+425)

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+425) Draw: (+360)

Watch FC Porto vs Royal Antwerp FC

Royal Antwerp FC makes the trip to play FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Porto (-285)

FC Porto (-285) Underdog: Royal Antwerp FC (+800)

Royal Antwerp FC (+800) Draw: (+425)

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Celtic

Celtic makes the trip to face Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-290)

Atletico Madrid (-290) Underdog: Celtic (+750)

Celtic (+750) Draw: (+450)

Watch Lazio vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord Rotterdam travels to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Lazio (+155)

Lazio (+155) Underdog: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+170)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (+170) Draw: (+255)

Watch Manchester City vs Young Boys

Young Boys is on the road to face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester City (-1400)

Manchester City (-1400) Underdog: Young Boys (+2500)

Young Boys (+2500) Draw: (+1400)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.