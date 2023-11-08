Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 122-97 win over the Kings, Sengun tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

Below we will break down Sengun's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)

Over 15.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-125)

Over 9.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-132)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last season, giving up 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds on average last season, 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers conceded 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Lakers were ranked 18th in the league last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 38 18 15 5 0 3 2 3/15/2023 31 13 9 6 0 2 1 1/16/2023 37 33 15 6 2 4 0

