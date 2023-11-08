Dillon Brooks plus his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brooks had nine points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 122-97 win against the Kings.

Now let's examine Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were ranked 20th in the league defensively last year, allowing 116.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds per contest last season, 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers gave up 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the league).

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 26 10 4 2 2 0 0 4/26/2023 30 8 2 0 2 0 0 4/24/2023 41 11 5 4 1 0 0 4/22/2023 19 7 2 0 1 0 1 4/19/2023 23 12 1 3 2 0 0 4/16/2023 29 15 4 2 2 0 0 3/7/2023 27 13 1 0 3 1 0 2/28/2023 27 7 3 2 2 0 2 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.