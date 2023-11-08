Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Smith, in his last game (November 6 win against the Kings), produced 13 points.

Below we will look at Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were ranked 20th in the league defensively last season, giving up 116.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Lakers allowed 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Lakers gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 33 14 6 1 2 1 0 3/15/2023 37 18 6 1 2 1 0 1/16/2023 28 14 4 4 1 0 0

