The Dallas Mavericks (6-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Toronto Raptors (3-4).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and TSN

BSSW and TSN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-5.5) 222.5 -225 +185 FanDuel Mavericks (-5.5) 222 -235 +194

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 120.7 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 114.1 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA.

The Raptors have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 107.1 points per game (27th in league) and giving up 107.4 (fifth in NBA).

These teams average a combined 227.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 221.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than this matchup's total.

Dallas has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Toronto has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 28.5 -115 41.0 Kyrie Irving 21.5 -125 19.5 Grant Williams 11.5 +100 11.0 Dereck Lively 8.5 +100 12.5

Mavericks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Raptors +15000 +6600 -

