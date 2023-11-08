The Toronto Raptors (1-0), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at American Airlines Center, play the Dallas Mavericks (1-0). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and TSN.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, TSN

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points last year, plus 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists.

Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He drained 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).

Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Dwight Powell averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam put up 24.2 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists last year, shooting 48% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Scottie Barnes posted 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists last season, shooting 45.6% from the floor.

OG Anunoby's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Gary Trent Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder posted 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Raptors 114.2 Points Avg. 112.9 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 47.5% Field Goal % 45.9% 37.1% Three Point % 33.5%

