Mavericks vs. Raptors November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (1-0), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at American Airlines Center, play the Dallas Mavericks (1-0). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and TSN.
Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, TSN
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points last year, plus 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists.
- Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He drained 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).
- Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.
- Dwight Powell averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He drained 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam put up 24.2 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists last year, shooting 48% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Scottie Barnes posted 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists last season, shooting 45.6% from the floor.
- OG Anunoby's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.
- Gary Trent Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
- Dennis Schroder posted 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Mavericks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Raptors
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.9%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|33.5%
