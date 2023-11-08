The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) will host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) after winning three home games in a row.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Dallas has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank sixth.

The 120.7 points per game the Mavericks average are 13.3 more points than the Raptors give up (107.4).

Dallas is 6-1 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Mavericks posted 2.3 more points per game (115.4) than they did when playing on the road (113.1).

Dallas gave up 112.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.6 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Mavericks fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 14.9 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game with a 37.6% percentage on the road.

Mavericks Injuries